Residents of Bucharest’s District 3 can report issues through city hall app

The City Hall of Bucharest’s District 3 has launched an app that allows citizens to report various issues they encounter in their district.

The app cost RON 90,000 (some EUR 19,300) and is called The District 3 City Hall.

By the end of last week, some 600 complaints had been filed through the app, Robert Negoita, the District 3 mayor, said, quoted by Wall-street.ro. The app is available for both Android and iOs.

Those filing complaints receive a notification once these are registered and solved. The complaints are received by the city hall’s responsible department. The users of the app can track the status of their complaint through email and app notification and on a web map.

The app groups several types of complaints, such as those related to parking spaces, illegal parking, green spaces and parks, the state of the roads, taxes, cleanliness, construction and unauthorized works, and others.

Western Romania city plans tourist app

Spanish Glovo brings fast on-demand delivery app to Bucharest

[email protected]