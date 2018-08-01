Bucharest’s District 1 to set up underground waste containers

The Local Council of the capital’s District 1 approved a project which foresees the building of 1,973 collection points and of 20,000 mini-stations for compost for house owners. The total value of the investment is of some RON 158 million (EUR 33.9 million). It will be covered from the local budget.

Under the project, the blocks of flats in the capital’s District 1 will have underground waste containers, equipped with sensors announcing the filling levels, the District 1 City Hall announced. The residents will receive electronic access cards to use the containers.

The garbage trucks will be equipped with scales reporting in real time the collected quantities. Both cleaning company Romprest and the District 1 City Hall will receive the data. The time it takes a garbage truck to pick up the waste will also be monitored.

At each collection point, four separate containers will be set up. In a first phase, these will be used for wet garbage and for recyclable materials. In the second phase, the selective recycling will be made in four categories: wet waste, paper, plastic, and glass.

At the same time, the houses in the District 1 will have mini-stations for composting, which will be set up for free. The stations will allow for the wet waste to be turned into fertilizer.

The City Hall expects the project to solve the problem of unpleasant smells and of the insects and rodents around the garbage bins.

[email protected]