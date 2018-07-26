Bucharest’s Balkanik Festival returns with new edition this fall

This year’s edition of Balkanik Festival will take place between September 7 and September 9 at the Băneasa Royal Train Station and the Youniverse Summer Club.

The world music festival will bring to the Romanian capital artists such as Asaf Avidan (pictured), Yasmin Levy, Tirana Fanfare meets Transglobal Underground, Kroke, Light in Babylon, and Manonera. More names will be announced in August.

Besides the concerts, the event will include video mapping, photography exhibitions, a fair of craftsmen from all over Romania and a fair of young craftsmen, who blend tradition with new technologies.

The program of the festival is updated here. Tickets and passes can be purchased at eventbook.ro. The first 500 passes can be bought at a price of RON 120 (EUR 25.8).

Last year’s edition of the festival almost got canceled after the event briefly lost support from local authorities. An agreement was reached however and the festival went through.

(Photo: L. Green/ Wikipedia)

[email protected]