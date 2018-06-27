Study: Almost a quarter of Bucharesters like to gamble

About 2.4 million Romanians (approximately 15% of the population aged over 18) gambled at least once in the past year, according to a 2017 study by GfK, which also took into account the Lotto game organized by the Romanian Lottery.

In terms of regions, the study showed that 24% of Bucharest’s residents gambled at least once in the past year, the highest share among the country’s regions. Next in the top are Ardeal – 17% and Dobrogea – 16%, local Economica.net reported.

The slot machines are the most popular among Romanians. However, in the region of Ardeal, for example, people prefer themed games, with different characters and HD design.

However, the owners of electronic devices or other forms of gambling say that the number of operators in the gambling industry has declined in recent years, one of the reasons being the ambiguities in the legislation, according to Sorin Georgescu, secretary general of the Association of Slot Organizers (ROMSLOT).

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay)