Bucharest will host the 2019 European Wrestling Championships

The 2019 Senior European Wrestling Championships will be organized in Bucharest, Razvan Pircalabu, the president of the Romanian Wrestling Federation, announced on his Facebook page.

“Today we received the official paper from UWW (e.n. United World Wrestling) for the organization of the Senior European Championships in 2019 in Bucharest,” reads his Facebook message.

Pircalabu also attached a photo of the official letter from United World Wrestling, which lets him know that the 2019 Senior European Championships will be organized in Bucharest from March 5 to March 10, 2019.

Irina Marica, [email protected]