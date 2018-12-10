Bucharest municipality to give 500 vouchers for EV charging stations

Bucharest City Hall plans to give 500 vouchers with a value of RON 10,000 (EUR 2,150) to natural and legal persons that own commercial premises, office buildings, hotels or gas stations, who want to install fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for electric and hybrid cars within those facilities.

According to a document quoted by local Profit.ro, this subsidy would support the program approved by Bucharest local authorities last year to set up 74 parking lots in public parking spaces in Bucharest and install 30 charging stations batches.

It is also important to note the program by which the City Hall gave 5,000 eco-vouchers with a value of RON 9,000 (nearly EUR 2,000) each, for replacing old cars with less polluting ones or replacing household appliances with more energy-efficient ones. The programme was successful, since the City Hall received 6,000 applications.

In related news, the Ministry of Environment has asked the European Commission this autumn to endorse for the current year the state aid scheme for financing the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The program stipulates that the Government will subsidize with a maximum of RON 190,000 (EUR 40,000) per unit the installation of charging stations for electric vehicles by the major municipalities in the country. The money would come from the sale of the greenhouse gas emission allowances earmarked (under EU Emissions Trading System EU ETS) to the Romania state.

