Bucharest film festival spotlights urban life

The fourth edition of the UrbanEye Film Festival takes place in Bucharest between November 1 and November 5.

The event will screen 27 films, grouped in seven sections, looking at topics related to the built environment and the urban life.

The festival will open with the film Taste of Cement, part of the Refugees section. The film looks at the situation of the Syrian workers in Beirut construction sites. The Fight for Space section tackles topics such as gentrification or the need for social housing with films such as Dispossession: The Great Social Housing Swindle, Citizen Jane: Battle for the City, and Istanbul Echoes.

The Cultural Utopias section is focused on ambitious or eccentric architectural projects with productions such as Unfinished Spaces and Novgorod Spaceship.

The Architects Portraits section brings to the forefront personalities such as Bjarke Ingels or Laurence Wilfred Baker.

At the same time, six films on the realities of Romania take part in the festival’s competition. The jury that will decide on the winner is made up of director Vlad Petri, film critic Cătălin Olaru, and architect Ștefan Ghenciulescu.

The public can also attend Q&A sessions with filmmakers Andrei Rozen, Elizabeth Lennard, Petra Noordkamp, and other guests.

The program of the event can be checked here. The festival takes place at Apollo111 theater, at Elvira Popescu cinema and at ARCUB.

(Photo: UrbanEye Film Festival Facebook Page)

[email protected]