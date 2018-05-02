Bucharest hosts concert dedicated to Russian composer Tchaikovsky

A concert titled I Love Tchaikovsky will take place on May 7, at the Bucharest National Theater (TNB). The concert dedicated to the Russian composer comes in a series that has previously seen events such as I love Mozart and I Love Verdi.

The concert will be delivered by the Symphactory Orchestra, conducted by Tiberiu Soare, and featuring pianist Mihai Diaconescu.

The program includes the Concerto No. 1 for Piano and Orchestra, the orchestral work Romeo and Juliet, and pieces from the Swan Lake.

Tickets can be purchased in the Eventim network and at Eventim.ro

[email protected]