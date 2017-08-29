Bucharest taxi driver detained for robbing foreign citizens

Bucharest Police have detained a taxi driver shortly after he just took the money a foreign citizen was holding in his hand and left. The incident happened during a disagreement between the taxi driver and the foreign citizen on the cost of the trip.

The taxi driver is believed to have committed similar offenses in the past, with the victims being foreigners as well.

On August 26 at around 03:00, the police officers who were patrolling an area in Bucharest’s Sector 1 were notified by two foreign citizens that a taxi driver stole some money from them during the trip. The policemen were told that the two foreign citizens took a taxi from downtown Bucharest but decided to end the trip before arriving to their destination after noticing that the cost was too high.

When one of the two foreign clients wanted to pay the cost of the trip, which had already gotten to RON 100, the driver took the RON 200 and EUR 5 he was holding in his hand and left.

The Police managed to identify and find the taxi driver. They took him in for questioning and discovered that he had committed similar acts in the past, in which the victims were also foreigners.

The taxi driver was arrested, being charged with robbery.

