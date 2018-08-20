Bucharest City Hall wants to install new urban noise monitoring system

Bucharest City Hall wants to invest almost RON 2.8 million (more than EUR 600,000) to install a new system for urban noise monitoring, which would consist of 25 stations, according to a project the capital’s General Council (CGMB) is to debate during its Thursday meeting.

Such stations would be installed in three locations in each sector, in areas with heavy traffic, local News.ro reported. Also, two other stations would be installed in quiet areas, namely Carol and Tineretului parks, one would be located in Herastrau Park, and four of them would be installed near hospitals and schools.

The new noise monitoring stations will help specialists create noise maps for the capital, which have the role of assessing the exposure of the population to noise pollution, the City Hall explained.

The municipality previously acquired a similar noise monitoring system in 2006, which consisted of 15 fixed stations installed in different locations scross the city, and the transmission module. However, due to the age of the equipment, the system is no longer working properly, according to News.ro.

Irina Marica, [email protected]