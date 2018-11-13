Bucharest subway employees go on warning strike on Thursday morning

The Bucharest subway employees have decided to go on a warning strike on Thursday, November 15, between 4:00 and 6:00, the union announced on Monday.

The subway employees’ union rejected the management’s latest salary offer. The subway employees have asked for higher wages but the management of Metrorex, the company that operates the Bucharest subway accepted only a small salary increase, Agerpres reported.

If further negotiations fail, the unions could start the general strike, which would paralyze Bucharest, given that some 700,000 people use the subway every day.

