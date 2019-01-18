Bucharest subway company to install platform safety doors in stations, but not in all of them

Bucharest subway company Metrorex plans to install platform safety doors in subway stations, a project aimed at keeping commuters safe from incidents, especially when the platforms are crowded.

However, not all stations will have such systems, but only those where the Metrorex officials believe the risk of incidents is high. One subway station that may not benefit from such a safety system is Piata Romana, as this station is too small for the safety doors to be installed, local Stirileprotv.ro reported.

Metrorex manager Dumitru Sodolescu told the local publication that the investment would be covered with EU funds. The first step will be to organize an auction for the feasibility study, which will say what kind of safety doors will be used for this project at the Bucharest subway. This will also help estimate the cost. For example, 1.8-meter high safety doors will require an investment of some EUR 10 million per station.

Former transport minister Felix Stroe announced the plan to install safety systems at the Bucharest subway at the end of 2017, after a young woman died in a Bucharest metro station after being pushed to death in front of a train. At that time, the former minister said the project would start in the first half of 2018.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Metrorex.ro)