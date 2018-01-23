Bucharest subway operator to buy EUR 11.8 mln cleaning services

Bucharest subway operator Metrorex has launched a public tender to acquire cleaning services for a period of four years.

The contract’s estimated value is RON 54.9 million (EUR 11.8 million), according to information published on the electronic public procurement platform SEAP. The contract includes cleaning the subway stations, technical spaces and subway trains.

Interested bidders can get the tender documents by February 12 and submit their offers by February 26. The term for evaluating the offers is two months.

