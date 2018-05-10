Bucharest Stock Exchange ups profit by 43% in the first quarter

The Bucharest Stock Exchange recorded a consolidated net profit of RON 4.03 million (EUR 865,000) in the first quarter of this year, up by 42% compared to the same period of last year.

The group’s operational revenues also went up by 29%, to RON 11.9 million (EUR 2.55 million).

The growth mainly came from higher transactions on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The total value of transactions on all of BVB’s markets reached over RON 3.7 billion (EUR 795 million), up 30% compared to the first three months of 2017. The average daily value of share trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s main market went up 24%, to RON 54 million (EUR 11.6 million).

Romanian shares also recorded a positive evolution in the first quarter, with the BET index up 12.4%, the highest growth in EU. In April, the BET index reached the 9,000-points threshold for the first time in ten years.

