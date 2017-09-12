Bucharest Stock Exchange, second most dynamic bourse in the region

The Bucharest Stock Exchange ranked second among the most dynamic bourses in the region, after the Warsaw bourse, with listings of EUR 260 million last year and in the first half of this year, according to the study IPO Watch Europe by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

The Bucharest bourse recorded significant listings during this period, such as those of medical services provider MedLife (M), telecom group Digi Communications (DIGI) and equipment producer AAGES Targu Mures (AAG), reports Profit.ro.

By comparison, the Warsaw Stock Exchange saw EUR 805 million listings last year and in the first six months of this year.

Other bourses in the region saw a much more modest activity, such as listings of EUR 35 million on the Athens bourse or EUR 9 million on the Budapest bourse. The Vienna bourse recorded EUR 194 million listings during this period.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange had an intense activity between 2013 and 2014, driven by the listing of state-owned companies such as Nuclearelectrica (SNN), Romgaz Medias (SNG) and Electrica (EL), followed by two years of inactivity.

[email protected]