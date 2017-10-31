Bucharest City Hall to buy snow melting machines

The Bucharest City Hall has started the procedure to acquire snow melting machines, according to mayor Gabriela Firea.

“As a first for Bucharest, we started the procedure to acquire snow melting machines, as we no longer want to see those unsightly piles of snow in the center of the capital, as well as machines that would remove the snow from sidewalks, which is also a first for Bucharest,” Firea said at local TV station Antena 3, reports Economica.net.

The mayor also said that the Municipality is prepared for winter. “We have contacted all the operators that have contracts with the districts’ city halls, and we have told them what our requirements are.”

Moreover, according to Gabriela Firea, there will be no problems with the hot water and heat in Bucharest. She expressed her hopes that the revisions made in the summer will eliminate the possibility of failures in winter.

Irina Marica, [email protected]