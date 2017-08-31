Bucharest rebuilds monument to mark Great Union Centennial

The Infantry Monument in Bucharest’s Kiseleff Park will be rebuilt on the occasion of the Great Union Centennial, which Romania celebrates next year. The rebuilding is foreseen in a project approved on August 30 by the Bucharest General Council (CGMB), News.ro reported.

The monument was designed by sculptor Ion Jalea and inaugurated in 1936. It was dismantled in 1939 and stored at the Military Museum in the capital, and disappeared after the Second World War. The ensemble was made up of a marble obelisk, surrounded by a military pluton consisting of 14 infantry soldiers.

In 2000, a new monument was erected in the place of the old one. It is a 10-meter bronze column designed by sculptor Ion Bolborea.

At the end of July, the Bucharest City Hall said it would add four statues in preparation for celebrating the centennial of the 1918 Union. It later said one of them, the Great Union monument, will no longer be built.

