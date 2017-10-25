14.5 °C
Bucharest hosts almost a quarter of all companies in Romania

by Romania Insider
Over 125,000 local firms have their headquarters in Bucharest. This represents 23.4% of all companies active in Romania, according to data collected by the Bucharest Chamber of Trade and Industry (CCIB), reports local Ziarul Financiar.

Bucharest has an unemployment rate of only 1.6% compared to 4.2% at national level. Romania’s capital accounts for 20.4% of all employees in Romania.

Bucharest is responsible for 16% of the total value of exports and 29% of the imports made by Romania. The capital accounts for about 60% of the research activity carried out in Romania, CCIB president Sorin Dimitriu said yesterday.

Bucharest has over 94,800 companies with foreign capital, or 44% of the total at national level. These have a share capital of EUR 24 billion, or 55.5% of the total capital of local companies with foreign capital.

