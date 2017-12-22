Bucharest public transport, banks announce Christmas & New Year schedule

The Bucharest metro will run the night of December 31, while over ground public transport operator RATB will have its night lines in use.

On December 23 -26, 30, 31 and January 1, 2, subway trains will run every 9 minutes on the Republica – Dristor 2, Berceni – Pipera, and Anghel Saligny – Preciziei lines, and every 11 minutes on the Gara de Nord 2 – Parc Bazilescu line. Throughout the night of December 31, subway trains will run every 10 minutes between 24:00 and 01:00, and every 20 minutes between 01:00 and 05:00. Additional trains could be introduced, depending on the number of passengers.

The RATB buses, trolleybuses and trams will run according to a Sunday schedule on December 24-26, 31 and January 1, 2, and according to a work-day schedule on December 27-29, and on January 3-5.

Nightlines reaching downtown Bucharest, namely N102, N104, N105, N106, N107, N108, N109, N110, N111, N112, N114, N115, N116, N117, N119, N121, and tram lines 1, 10 and 41, will run the night of December 31.

Throughout the days off for Christmas and New Year, banks and postal offices will remain closed, with the exception of bank units located in commercial centers. The Romanian Post said all of its offices will be closed on December 25, 26 and on January 1, 2.

Banca Comercială Română (BCR) said its retail and corporate units will be closed for public on December 25, 26, and 30, and on January 1, 2. However, the BCR units in commercial units and malls will stay open, according to the program of the malls. Their activity will be similar to weekend, non-banking days. The bank’s ATMs will be open 24/7 throughout this period.

Likewise, only the BRD units in some commercial centers will remain open on December 25, 26 and on January 1, 2. Their opening hours will adapt to those of the shopping centers.

The Banca Transilvania (BT) units in Romania and Italy will be closed on December 25, 26 and on January 1, 2. The BT units located in malls will be open from 12:00 to 16:00 on December 24, 31, and between 12:00 and 17:00 on December 26, January 2. The mall units will be closed on December 25 and January 1. The BT units in Italy will be open on December 31 between 8:30 and 13:15. On January 6, they will be closed.

The units of Raiffeisen Bank will be closed on December 25, 26 and January 1, 2, except for those in commercial centers. They will also be closed on December 24 and December 31, with the exception of several units, located in hypermarkets, malls and the Selgros network.

[email protected]