Bucharest mayor proposes free public transport for students

Students in compulsory pre-university education attending courses in Bucharest will benefit from free public transport if the capital’s General Council (CGMB) will vote a project in this sense in its next meeting scheduled for December 12.

The measure would apply to all means of transport operated by the Bucharest Transport Company STB (formerly RATB), namely buses, trolleybuses and trams. At present, the students benefit from a 50% discount.

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced the project on her Facebook page.

“I worked with the City Hall’s transport specialists for this project, and I am convinced that it will meet the sufficient number of votes on December 12, votes coming from the city councilors who are interested in the Bucharesters’ needs,” Firea’s post reads.

Back in 2016, soon after winning the local elections, mayor Firea announced the plan to introduce free public transport in Bucharest. However, the measure has not been implemented so far.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Primaria Municipiului Bucuresti)