14.5 °C
Bucharest
Nov 03, 18:34

Bucharest and Prague, first in the region for attracting new retailers

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Bucharest and Prague ranked first in the region for attracting new retailers in 2016, according to a study concluded by real estate consultancy firm CBRE.

Bucharest attracted 22 international retailers last year, reports local Agerpres. Romania’s capital managed to surpass European capitals such as Berlin or Madrid.

About 80 established brands entered the Central and Eastern European markets last year, at a time when the number of projects and developers of retail spaces were on an upward trend.

London (65), Paris (36) and Moscow (33) were the European capitals that attracted most retailers in 2016.

Consumption and retail spending in the developed countries in the region grew by 6.6% in 2016, but still maintains a reduced level compared to Western Europe.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list