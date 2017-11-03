Bucharest and Prague, first in the region for attracting new retailers

Bucharest and Prague ranked first in the region for attracting new retailers in 2016, according to a study concluded by real estate consultancy firm CBRE.

Bucharest attracted 22 international retailers last year, reports local Agerpres. Romania’s capital managed to surpass European capitals such as Berlin or Madrid.

About 80 established brands entered the Central and Eastern European markets last year, at a time when the number of projects and developers of retail spaces were on an upward trend.

London (65), Paris (36) and Moscow (33) were the European capitals that attracted most retailers in 2016.

Consumption and retail spending in the developed countries in the region grew by 6.6% in 2016, but still maintains a reduced level compared to Western Europe.

