Bucharest night run event expected to attract around 3,000 participants

Nearly 3,000 runners are expected to participate in the 5k Betano Night Run race, which will be organized in Bucharest this Friday, June 8.

The 5-km race will start at 20:30 from the Herastrau Park in Northern Bucharest.

Both amateur and professional runners can join the event. Among the participants confirmed, there are rowing champions Camelia Mihalcea Macoviciuc and Adelina Cojocariu Boguş, as well as local personalities such as Andreea Raicu, Daniel Osmanovici and Bogdan Nicolai, local News.ro reported.

The running event is organized by Bucharest Running Club. More details can be found here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]