Bucharest municipality wants to build new polyvalent hall

Bucharest City Hall announced on Tuesday, April 3, that it will start the construction of a new polyvalent hall next to the National Arena, the city’s biggest stadium.

The new polyvalent hall will have 15,000 seats and will be built on a 4.3-hectare land plot next to the National Arena.

The complex will have a total built area of some 60,000 sqm and will include an Olympic swimming pool, a jumping pool, recovery and training center, administrative space and conference rooms. The hall will be used for handball, basketball, volleyball, tennis, and gymnastics competition as well as concerts.

The project will be developed by the Municipal Company for Sustainable Development, which will also work on a social housing compound.

(opening photo: Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti on Facebook)