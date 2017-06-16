20.5 °C
Bucharest
Jun 17, 01:45

Bucharest museum hosts Indian Culture Festival this weekend

by Irina Popescu
Leave a comment

The Village Museum in Bucharest will host the Indian Culture Festival this weekend, from June 16 to June 18.

The festival is part of Namaste India, a larger event that takes place in several locations in Bucharest, between June 12 and June 25.

The program of the Indian Culture Festival organized at the Village Museum includes a fair with traditional products, a showcase of artisans with fabrics from the Gujarat region, music and dance performances, book launches, henna painting, yoga classes, Hindi and Sanskrit courses, and workshops for children and adults. Moreover, a photo exhibition will be opened on Saturday, June 17.

Find out more about the festival at the Village Museum and about the Namaste India event here.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

(Photo source: Namaste India on Facebook)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list