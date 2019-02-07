Bucharest municipality wants to buy 100 electric trolleybuses

Bucharest City Hall published on Tuesday, February 5, the announcement for the purchase of 100 trolleybuses. The estimated value of the contract is RON 214 million (EUR 45 million).

The electric trolleybuses must have an autonomy of 20 kilometers and will also be used on extend routes in new neighbourhoods (where electric networks for trolleybuses are not developed yet) and on the outskirts of the capital city, local Economica.net reported.

The 100 new trolleybuses will have 12 meters in length and low floors along the entire length of the vehicle, according to the specifications.

The duration of the contract will be 24 months, but bidders who will propose the delivery of more trolleybuses in the first year of the contract will receive additional points. The deadline for submitting bids is April 15, to be evaluated by September 15.

A trolleybus will have a transport capacity of at least 96 people and at least 24 seats. The guarantee for trolleybuses will be at least 240,000 km or four years in service.

(photo source: Pixabay.com)