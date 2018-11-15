Bucharest merit students awarded, parents pick up prizes as grads left the country

The City Hall of Bucharest’s District 1 has awarded students who obtained perfect scores at the National Evaluation and Baccalaureate exams and at international Olympiads.

Students sit the National Evaluation exams when they graduate from the eighth grade, and the Baccalaureate when they finish their high school studies. The highest grade that can be achieved is 10. The District 1 City Hall awarded students with GPAs of 10 at these exams.

However, none of the five students who achieved a GPA of 10 at the Baccalaureate exam is still in the country, Adevarul reported, quoting a Facebook post. Their parents picked up the awards instead.

The five high school graduates received RON 2,500 (EUR 536) each. The 14 students who had GPAs of 10 at the National Evaluation received awards of RON 1,500 (EUR 322) each. At the same time, three students of the Tudor Vianu Informatics College, who were awarded the silver medal at international Informatics and Math Olympiads, received RON 5,000 (EUR 1,072) each, Profit.ro reported.

