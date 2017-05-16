Bucharest mayor vs. current President: who would win the presidential elections in Romania?

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea would defeat current Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in a direct presidential race if elections were held this Sunday, according to an Avangarde survey cited by local Hotnews.ro.

Firea would get 44% of votes while Iohannis would be voted by 40% of the survey respondents. However, 16% of respondents said they were not decided.

The study was conducted between May 3 and May 12, on a sample of 800 people over 18.

When asked what’s their opinion about several people, 59% said that they have a good opinion about Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea, and only 29% said that they have a bad opinion about her. Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu came next among Romanians’ favorites, with 48% of respondents saying that they have a good opinion about him, followed closely by President Klaus Iohannis – with 47% of respondents having a good opinion.

The ranking continued with Senate president Calin Popescu Tariceanu – with 44% favorable opinions, former Prime Ministers Victor Ponta – 39% and Dacian Ciolos – 35%, and former President Traian Basescu – 22%.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) would win the parliamentary elections if they were organized tomorrow, with 44% of votes. PSD won the parliamentary elections organized in December last year by a wide margin. The National Liberal Party (PNL) would get only 24% of the votes while the new party Save Romania Union would get a score of 12%.

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com