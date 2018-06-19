Bucharest mayor’s salary increased in 2017

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea earned revenues worth RON 119,000 (EUR 25,600) from her salary, which is close to an average of RON 10,000 (EUR 2,130) per month, according to her latest wealth statement published on the City Hall’s website, quoted by Mediafax.

In 2016, Firea earned RON 39,000 (some EUR 8,400) as she was elected mayor in June. Thus, her monthly salary was some RON 6,500 (EUR 1,400).

The public payroll law, which entered into force at the middle of last year, allowed mayors to increase their salaries and those of the city hall employees. Many local officials took this opportunity to increase their wages.

Gabriela Firea’s wealth statement also shows that her husband, who is the mayor of Voluntari, a town next to Bucharest, earned little over RON 81,000 (EUR 17,400) last year.

Gabriela Firea owns gold jewelry and paintings worth some EUR 240,000. She also owns six land plots, alone and together with her husband, and a Mercedes car that she bought in 2010.

