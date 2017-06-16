Bucharest mayor owns jewelry worth EUR 130,000

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea has published her declaration of wealth this week.

The document shows that the mayor owns jewelry and paintings of over EUR 218,000, reports local Mediafax. The mayor has jewerly of almost EUR 130,000 and paintings of over EUR 110,000.

She has also granted loans of almost EUR 80,000 after marrying Florin Pandele, the Voluntari mayor.

Firea owns two forest lands, obtained between 2005 and 2010, with a total area of over 2,300 square meters, in the city of Voluntari, Ilfov county. It also owns a 1,500-sqm plot within the built-up area and 60,000 sqm of agricultural land in Voluntari, together with her husband. All these properties were obtained either by “succession purchase” or by “inheritance”, according to her wealth statement.

Firea also owns, together with her husband, two plots of over 2,200 sqm in Petrăchioaia, Ilfov county. The mayor has a house of 240 sqm on one of these plots.

In 2016, Gabriela Firea earned about EUR 17,000, according to her wealth statement. During this period, Pandele earned a little over EUR 10,400.

