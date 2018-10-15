Kenyan, Ethiopian runners win Bucharest Marathon 2018

Hosea Kipkemboi from Kenya won the Bucharest International Marathon on Sunday, October 14, finishing the race with the time 02:11:31. In the women’s category, the fastest runner was Erba Almaz Gelana from Ethiopia, with the time 02:41:29.

The second place in the men’s category was won by Kenyan Kimutai Joel Kipkogei – 02:11:59, while Ethiopian Kaleb Kashebo finished third with the time 02:13:22.

Meanwhile, in the women’s category, two Romanians finished the marathon on the second and third places, namely Baltoi Adela Paulina – 02:50:06 and Ciortan Nicoleta – 02:57:56.

The Bucharest Marathon, which took place on October 13-14, attracted more than 19,000 participants from over 70 countries this year, according to local Ziare.com. Because of the Romania-Serbia match organized on October 14, the route of this year’s marathon was changed.

Irina Marica, [email protected]