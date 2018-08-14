Bucharest on list of most liveable cities in the world

Bucharest is on a list of 140 most liveable cities in the world compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit as part of its Global Liveability Ranking for 2018.

The Romanian capital ranks 82nd, the same as Belgrade and Shenzhen but ahead of cities such as Bangkok (98th), Istanbul (108th) or Kiev (118th), according to Dailymail.co.uk. However, Kiev was this year’s highest climber.

Vienna took the top spot this year, pushing Melbourne, the former most liveable city in the world, into second place for 2018. The top ten is completed by Osaka, Calgary, Sydney, Vancouver, Tokyo, Toronto, Copenhagen and Adelaide. On the other hand, the least liveable cities are Damascus, Dhaka and Lagos.

The study scored the 140 cities included in the top based on stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

Irina Marica, [email protected]