32 °C
Bucharest
Aug 14, 19:39

Bucharest on list of most liveable cities in the world

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

Bucharest is on a list of 140 most liveable cities in the world compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit as part of its Global Liveability Ranking for 2018.

The Romanian capital ranks 82nd, the same as Belgrade and Shenzhen but ahead of cities such as Bangkok (98th), Istanbul (108th) or Kiev (118th), according to Dailymail.co.uk. However, Kiev was this year’s highest climber.

Vienna took the top spot this year, pushing Melbourne, the former most liveable city in the world, into second place for 2018. The top ten is completed by Osaka, Calgary, Sydney, Vancouver, Tokyo, Toronto, Copenhagen and Adelaide. On the other hand, the least liveable cities are Damascus, Dhaka and Lagos.

The study scored the 140 cities included in the top based on stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

EIU: Bucharest, among world’s cheapest cities

Irina Marica, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now