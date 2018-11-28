Bucharest lights up for the holidays, opens its Christmas Market this Friday

The holiday season will kick off in Bucharest this Friday, November 30, when the city will light up for the holidays and the 2018 Christmas Market will open its doors, according to the Bucharest City Hall.

The city’s Christmas lights will be turned on at 19:00 on Friday.

The Christmas Market will stay open daily between November 30 and December 26, in the capital’s Constitutiei Square, from 10:00 to 22:00. Its program includes concerts and shows of popular local artists, the traditional Christmas fair with seasonal decorations and products, as well as a gastronomic area where visitors can try Romanian dishes.

Santa will welcome children at his special magic house, but kids can also have fun at the carousel. The Christmas Market also has an ice skating rink.

The full program of the Christmas Market in Bucharest is available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]