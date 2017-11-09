Bucharest landfills operate without environment permits

All the three landfills where Bucharest’s waste is being deposited operate without environment permits, according to Save Romania Union (USR), reports Digi24.

Last week, the environment permit of the Iridex landfill, which serves Northern Bucharest, expired. The Vidra and Glina landfills have been operating outside the law for a longer period.

USR has asked the Bucharest City Hall to adopt a coherent waste management plan. According to USR representatives, the some of the landfills are almost full and the municipality local authorities haven’t come up with solutions to increase recycling, to develop waste sorting capacities and plan future landfills. Instead, the municipality has been talking about incinerating the waste.

Over 550,000 tons of waste are deposited in Bucharest’s three landfills every year.

