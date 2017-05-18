21 °C
Bucharest
May 18, 19:00

Bucharest jazz festival lines up Hanno Busch Trio, John Greaves, Vincent Courtois

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

The Green Hours Jazz Fest, the jazz festival set at the Green Hours Jazz Café in Bucharest, will take place between May 25 and May 28.

The festival will host 22 artists, performing in eight concerts gathering the elite of European jazz music.

The duo made up of John Greaves and Vincent Courtois, the Safran quartet of Germany, the Hanno Busch Trio also of Germany, and the Polish duo Martin Masecki and Jerzy Rogiewic will perform for the first time in Romania.

The opening concert of this ninth edition of the festival will be delivered by four Romanian musicians, who will present a contemporary jazz program under the headline And Then This.

One-day tickets for the event cost RON 80, while festival passes sell for RON 240. They are available at bilet.ro.

The program of the festival can be checked here.

(Photo source: Hanno Busch Trio Facebook Page)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list