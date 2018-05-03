Bucharest Jazz Festival has Jan Garbarek, Trilok Gurtu in 2018 lineup

The Bucharest Jazz Festival will take place this year between July 2 and July 8 at Arcub and in the capital’s George Enescu Square.

Among the artists scheduled to perform at the 2018 event are Jan Garbarek, Trilok Gurtu, Lars Danielsson Quartet, Teodora Enache and The Prophet Band, and the Bucharest Jazz Orchestra feat. Blue Noise.

Grammy-nominated Norwegian jazz saxophonist Jan Garbarek (pictured) will take the festival’s stage on July 7, as part of a European tour. Swedish bass player Lars Danielsson performs a day before, on July 6, alongside drummer Magnus Öström, guitar player John Parricelli, and pianist Grégory Priva.

Teodora Enache, the festival’s artistic director, will also perform at this year’s edition, alongside Brazilian percussionist Joca Perpignan. Other Romanian artists attending the event are the JazzyBIT trip and the a capella group Blue Noise, accompanied by the Bucharest Jazz Orchestra.

The program of the event is listed here.

(Photo: Christof Berger/ Wikipedia)

