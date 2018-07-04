29 °C
Bucharest Jazz Festival begins in the capital’s George Enescu Square

by Ro Insider
The concerts of the seventh edition of the Bucharest Jazz Festival start today, July 4, in the George Enescu Square.

Over 50 local and international artists will perform at the event, which will feature two concerts per night, ranging from loud jazz and folklore-infused groove rhythms to hard bop and R&B, Afro-Cuban jazz, chamber jazz and European folk.

The festival will open with a concert of Jan Garbarek Group featuring Trilok Gurtu. It will end with a performance by Cuban artist Gonzalo Rubalcaba, a four-time Grammy winner. He will perform alongside drummer Pedrito Martinez, known for his collaborations with Paul Simon, Brice Springsteen and Sting.

The festival includes, besides concerts, several other events such as conferences, workshops, and the New Jazz Performers competition.

The program of the event can be checked here. Entrance to the concerts is free of charge.

