Bucharest Interwar Ball returns with a new edition this Friday

The sixth edition of Bucharest Interwar Ball, an event that takes participants back in time, will take place at Palatul Cercului Militar National in the Romanian capital this Friday, May 26.

The event will start at 20:00, with the participants invited to get dressed in costumes and dresses in the style of the 1920s-30s.

The ball will open with music performed by the Army’s Representative Orchestra, but the program will also include a concert of jazz singer Irina Sarbu, and a contest of retro costumes.

Entry costs RON 125 (EUR 27.5). The students, pensioners, fidelity cardholders, and the groups of at least four people benefit from discounts. The event is organized by Calea Victoriei Foundation.

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fundatiacaleavictoriei.ro)