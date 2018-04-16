Poets from over 30 countries come to Bucharest for international festival

Over 150 poets, coming from more than 30 countries, are set to attend the Bucharest International Poetry Festival, taking place between May 14 and May 20.

It is the ninth edition of the event, which allows the public to attend several events organized in cultural spaces across the capital. Among them are the National Museum of the Romanian Literature, the Tudor Arghezi Memorial House, Palatul Universul, and the Cărturești and Humanitas bookstores.

The program includes public poetry readings, roundtables, debates, performances, jazz recitals, book launches and conferences. A special program, called Poetry Face to Face, is dedicated to high schools students.

Portuguese writer António Lobo Antunes will be a guest of the event.

The program of the festival is updated here.

(Photo: Festivalul Internațional de Poezie București Facebook Page)

