Bucharest inhabitants can propose investment projects

by Romania Insider
Fiscal transparency

The inhabitants of Bucharest will be able to propose and vote online for public investment projects that the Bucharest City Hall will implement with money from the local budget, according to a draft project that will be discussed in the next meeting of the General Council of Bucharest, reports Profit.ro.

The proposal is similar to an initiative launched by the Cluj-Napoca City Hall.

Citizens will be able to propose investment projects of up to EUR 400,000. The Bucharest City Hall will select 20 projects based on the Bucharest inhabitants’ votes.

The initiative’s total value amounts to EUR 4 million, VAT included. Citizens can propose projects between September 18 and October 6.

