The Gomoiu, Filantropia and Cantacuzino hospitals in Bucharest will benefit from EU funds worth almost EUR 9 million. The money will be used, among others, for the professional training of 3,100 doctors and nurses, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced on Wednesday, December 27.

The grants won by the three hospitals represent 10% of the entire financial allocation at national level, EU funds minister Marius Nica said.

The Victor Gomoiu children’s hospital will get almost EUR 3 million to improve the life of children with rare diseases.

The Filantropia hospital will get EU funds of over EUR 1.3 million to improve the management of major pregnancy and birth emergencies.

The Cantacuzino hospital will receive EUR 1.4 million for a training program for the screening and early detection of cervical cancer, as well as EUR 1.2 million for a program dedicated to the training of diabetes specialists. The Cantacuzino hospital is also in the process of contracting a medical training program for the health of the woman and the child, worth over EUR 2 million, the Bucharest mayor added.

EUR 49 mln investment in Bucharest hospital

[email protected]