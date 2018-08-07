Staff of Bucharest hospital protest over diminishing benefits

Several employees of the University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest protested on August 6 over the fact that their benefits would diminish if they opt to receive holiday vouchers. They also complained about the working conditions and lack of investments.

The management of the hospital said it lacked the funds to grant both allowances, Mediafax reported. As such, the employees were asked to choose between getting the holiday vouchers and a minimum level of benefits or getting the full benefits. Most employees chose the latter option, the hospital said.

The hospital said the protest was a spontaneous one, it involved around 20 people, and none of the doctors participated.

Meanwhile, one of the nurses, Daniel Simion, entered a hunger strike over the lack of medical supplies, proper working conditions and the lack of humane conditions for patients.

He told PressOne that he has been telling the management of the hospital for more than a year that he is lacking the resources to do his job.

“We have been working with perforated, dirty kits. I cannot explain how there are no infections,” he told PressOne.

He warned his colleagues that they might be held responsible for the death of a patient on account of the shortages. The nurse would also like to see the hospital’s new operating block reopen. The operating block has been closed for the past ten years for refurbishment.

The Health Ministry said it would check how the University Hospital is using the funds allotted by the ministry, taking into account that issues brought up by the nurses and orderlies who protested.

Experienced Romanian GP wants to become stretcher-bearer for double salary

Romania’s health ministry plans committee on hospital infections

[email protected]