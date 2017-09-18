Bucharest hosts health hackathon this fall

Health hackathon Hacking Health Romania will take place in Bucharest on October 28 and 29. Registrations are open for the event, the most important of its kind in Central and South Eastern Europe, according to the organizers.

The hackathon targets IT specialists, such as software architects, developers, and young entrepreneurs, as well as health experts. The event offers total financing worth USD 15,000.

The competition, organized by Smart Everything Everywhere (SEE) and Johnson & Johnson Romania, aims to create an incubator of pilot projects which can serve the needs of patients in the country and help develop the local healthcare system once implemented.

The jury of the hackathon is made up of IT and health experts, and representatives of companies in the tech sector. The members of the jury will mentor the teams taking part in the event and will select the three winning teams. Each team will receive pre-seed financing worth USD 5,000.

The competition welcomes ideas of digital healthcare products and services such as apps connecting medical personnel and isolated communities; instruments for online screening; platforms that raise awareness of various diseases; solutions with impact on mental health, including patient support programs and real-time patient feedback monitoring; prevention and health lifestyle programs; health education in schools; using medical devices to combat obesity; or projects to train medical personnel, among others.

Registrations can be made here.

Part of the Smart Everything Everywhere (SEE) team used to work for the GovITHub program, an initiative of the previous Ciolos government. This year, it won the Best Innovation through Legislation in CEE award at the Webit international festival.

