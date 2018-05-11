Bucharest Half Marathon kicks off this weekend, traffic restrictions in place

Participants from over 65 countries will join the seventh edition of the Bucharest Half Marathon taking place this weekend. On May 12, the event starts at 10:30, while on May 13, it begins at 08:15, in the capital’s Constituţiei Square.

Several traffic restrictions are in place to accommodate the various races included in the event.

As such, on May 12, the road traffic will be restricted: on the Unirii Blvd., between the Libertăţii Blvd. and I.C. Brătianu Blvd. and the roads surrounding the Constituţiei Square, between 6:30 and 19:00; on the Libertăţii Blvd., between Naţiunile Unite Blvd. and 13 Septembrie Road, between 07:00 and 19:00; on the Libertăţii Blvd., between the General Prosecutor’s Office and the Finance Ministry, between 19:00 and 16:00 on May 13; on Libertăţii Blvd., between the Naţiunile Unite Blvd. and Splaiul Independenţei, between 18:00 and 16:00 on May 13; and on the same Libertăţii Blvd, between the Naţiunile Unite Blvd. and the General Prosecutor’s Office, from 18:00 to 16:00 on May 13.

On May 13, the road traffic will be restricted between 06:30 and 16:00 on the following arteries: Unirii Blvd. between the Libertăţii Blvd. and I.C. Brătianu Blvd., and the arteries surrounding the Constituţiei Square; on the Libertăţii Blvd., between the 13 Septembrie Road and the Naţiunile Unite Blvd.

At the same time, the traffic will be restricted on the routes of the 10 km and 21 km races and on the streets leading to them between 07:00 and 15:00.

The public transport routes will take a detour from the marathon routes.

A map covering the car traffic restrictions throughout the duration of the event is available here.

More about this year’s Bucharest Half Marathon here.

