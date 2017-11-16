Latest video games, gadgets at Bucharest Gaming Week in December

The first edition of Bucharest Gaming Week, an event that will bring the latest video games and gadgets to the Romanian capital, will be organized between December 12 and December 17.

The program will include events dedicated to the gaming industry in Romania, exhibitions that highlight the creativity of Romanian artists, and educational conferences. There will also be gaming tournaments for both professional and amateur players, hands-on sessions with the latest video games and the gadgets, meetings with the most popular vloggers in Romania, and unique experiences in Virtual Reality (VR).

The main event will be organized on December 16-17, when Romexpo will host the Electronic Sports League (ESL) Southeast Europe Championship finals for Counter Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends and Hearthstone, as well as the finals of Season 3 of the national League of Legends tournament.

