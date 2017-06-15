Bucharest Food Festival kicks off end-June

Bucharest Food Festival – Gourmet Edition will return with a new run at the end of this month, bringing together the most famous restaurants, bistros or bars in the capital, but also in the country.

The event will take place at Romexpo, in northern Bucharest, from June 30 to July 2.

The program will include live cooking shows, culinary workshops, wine tasting, live music, as well as various activities such as the Kids Corner, where cooking workshops for children will be organized.

The event will be split into several special areas such as Fine Dining & Urban Contemporary, Romanian Gastronomy, International Cuisine, Grill & BBQ, Gourmet Area, Street Food, Deli Market, and Ice cream & Sweets Corner.

Find out more about the event here.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

(Photo source: Bucharest Food Festival – Gourmet Edition on Facebook)