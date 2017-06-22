Bucharest festival holds open-air film screenings near city’s former cinemas

The short films and the special programs of the NexT film festival in Bucharest will have open-air screenings in the spaces near the capital’s former cinemas.

The screenings will take place as part of the program NexT in the Neighborhood in the Bucharest neighborhoods of Bucureştii Noi, Giuleşti, Pantelimon, Floreasca, Drumul Taberei and Tineretului.

The five films that will be screened are: The Kingdom, directed by Francesco Fanuele, and included in the NexT 2017 international competition; Ana Is Coming Home, directed by Emilian Floareş, and shown in the selection of the NexT Fantasia program; The Prime Ministers, directed by Stefanos Chachamidis, and shown in the selection of the Focus: Greece program; and Clumsy Little Acts of Tenderness, directed by Miia Tervo, and shown in the selection of the NexT Is Feminist program.

The films will be screened from June 22 to June 26, each night in a different neighborhood. The schedule is available here.

At the same time, the Oscars Night program will be screened open-air as well, in the Tineretului Park of the capital. The picnic and cinema-type event is scheduled for June 25, starting 21:30.

Access to all the screenings is free.

The NexT International Film Festival is ongoing between June 22 and June 26. The festival was established in 2006 to honor the memory of sound designer and composer Andrei Toncu and of director Cristian Nemescu.

