Bucharest City Hall to introduce fee for parking on public domain

Those parking their cars on the public domain in Bucharest will pay a fee starting this fall, according to mayor Gabriela Firea.

The mayor said on Tuesday that, although there are public and private parking lots available, many drivers prefer to leave their cars on the public domain because it’s free. Thus, starting this fall, people will no longer be able to park their cars for free in areas where there are parking lots, reports local News.ro.

However, the mayor admitted that sometimes the drivers don’t leave their cars on the public domain because they don’t care but because there are areas in the capital where there is no other option.

Firea also said that, during the meetings with the Road Brigade, the Local Police, and the Street Administration, the authorities have already identified the areas where the citizens have no place to park, and thus they break the law without wanting to do so, but also the areas where there are public or private parking lots but the drivers prefer to leave their cars on the public domain because it’s free.

“Starting this fall, this second option will no longer be available because the drivers will no longer be able to park their cars for free in the areas where there are public or private parking spaces,” she added.

The mayor also said that she would not give up the idea of implementing special bus lanes in the capital, because this is a measure that helps ease the traffic, being used in “all major European capitals.” The City Hall is to establish in the next period where these lanes will be set up.

Bucharest City Hall opened a special lane for public transport in Northern Bucharest in May, but it soon decided to suspend it after the measure has caused a major traffic jam in the area.

Irina Marica, [email protected]