Bucharest expands wastewater treatment plant with EUR 370 mln

Bucharest’s wastewater treatment plant at Glina will be expanded and a mud incinerator will be added to it within a RON 1.74 billion (EUR 374 million) project partly financed with EU funds.

This is one of the biggest environment investments in Europe, according to Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea.

The new plant will be able to treat the whole wastewater debit collected in Bucharest’s sewage system as well as those from neighboring towns. The EU contribution to this project is RON 875 million (EUR 187 million).

The contract for this project was signed in June 2017. A consortium made of Spanish groups FCC Construccion and Aqualia Intech and French group Suez International was awarded this project.

(photo source: Gabriela Firea on Facebook)