Bucharest City Hall invests EUR 120 mln in important infrastructure project

Bucharest’s General Council voted on Wednesday, September 26, the project for enlarging the Prelungirea Ghencea street in the city’s Western area. The City Hall will invest RON 558 million (EUR 120 million) in this project, VAT included.

The project is important for residents in Prelungirea Ghencea and for those living in neighboring villages, such as Domnesti. New residential projects developed in this area while the infrastructure has remained underdeveloped, which generates many traffic problems.

The municipality’s project includes enlarging the Prelungirea Ghencea street from two lanes to four lanes, extending the tram line, setting up bicycle lanes and sidewalks and building a park&ride parking lot. The lighting and sewage systems will also be modernized.

The General Council also approved the allotment of new funds to companies owned by the municipality through capital increases. The City Hall will provide RON 150 million (EUR 32 million) to the Parking Municipal Company, for new park&ride projects, and RON 190 million (EUR 41 million) to the Real Estate Municipal Company, for the acquisition of several assets.

The Parking company will buy a land plot and develop four park&ride parkings with 500 places each. The Real Estate company will use the new funds to buy several buildings where the municipality plans to set up medical clinics and nursing homes. The company will also start buying apartments that will be rented to medical personnel.

The municipality’s councilors also approved the project to establish a metropolitan network of day nurseries and kindergartens in the city and a palliative care center.

(photo source: Facebook/Gabriela Firea)