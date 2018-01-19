Bucharest reaches almost 1 million employees

The number of employees in Bucharest reached almost 994,000 at the end of October 2017, up from 936,800 at the end of December 2016, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The average gross wage in Bucharest was RON 4,285 (EUR 931) and the average net wage stood at RON 3,081 (EUR 670) in October local Agerpres reported. The net wage in the capital was thus some 29% higher than the national average, which was RON 2,392 (EUR 520) in October.

The number of unemployed in Bucharest was of some 18.400 and the jobless rate was 1.5%, compared to a national average of 4.9%.

